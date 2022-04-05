Nikkei tracks Wall St higher; caution over corporate outlook caps gains

TOKYO, April 5 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average ended higher on Tuesday in seesaw-trading, tracking overnight strength in Wall Street, though investor caution about corporate outlook capped gains.

The Nikkei index .N225 inched up 0.19% to close at 27,787.98, after falling as much as 0.26% earlier in the session.

"The only reason that lifted the market was Wall Street's gains," said Shuji Hosoi, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.

"With the fiscal year just ending, we are expecting corporate guidance to come out and those are not expected to be positive with the impact of the COVID-19 and rising commodity prices due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict."

Fast Retailing 9983.T rose 2.06%, providing the biggest boost for the Nikkei, followed by technology investor SoftBank Group 9984.T, rising 2.61% and chip making equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T climbing 0.88%.

Oil explorers .IMING.T led gains among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry subindexes, rising 1.84% as oil prices rose. O/R

Retailers .IRETL.T were also strong, with Shimamura 8227.T surging 7.31% after the casual clothing shop operator raised prices and flagged a record annual profit.

Insurers and banks .IINSU.T, IBNKS.T led losses in the industry subindexes, losing 3.45% and 1.73%, respectively.

The broader Topix .TOPX fell 0.23% to end at 1,949.12, also in a range-bound trading session.

Banking giant Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 8306.T dragged the Topix the most, falling 2.02%.

T&D Holdings 8795.T and Dai-ichi Life 8750.T were top losers on the Nikkei, falling 4.76% and 4.43%.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; editing by Uttaresh.V and Rashmi Aich)

