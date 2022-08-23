Nikkei tracks overnight Wall Street losses to hit near two-week low

TOKYO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average hit a near two-week low on Wednesday, tracking overnight Wall Street losses, although gains in energy companies on higher crude prices limited losses.

Nikkei .N225 was down 0.33% at 28,359.10 at the midday break, on track for a fifth straight day of declines. It touched 28,282.21, its lowest level since Aug. 12, earlier in the session.

The broader Topix .TOPX edged down 0.09% to 1,969.74, after hitting its lowest since Aug. 12 at 1,964.28.

The U.S. S&P 500 .SPX skidded to a two-week closing low overnight after weak business activity data stoked recession worries, amid a chorus of hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials before the central bank's key Jackson Hole symposium that starts Friday. .N

"There was some sense that we might see a pause in the recent selloff, but its difficult for the market to turn around as people position ahead of a big event," a market participant at a domestic asset management firm said.

Technology was the worst performing sector on the Nikkei, followed by healthcare and consumer stocks.

The top three decliners on the index were gamemaker Konami 9766.T, down 2.82%, Nintendo 7974.T falling 2.36% and Bandai Namco 7832.T which slid 2.03%. Sony 6758.T eased 0.52%.

Among other heavyweights, Uniqlo store operator Fast Retailing 9983.T dropped 0.87% and chipmaking equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T declined 1.68%, becoming the biggest drag on Nikkei in percentage points.

The energy sector on the other hand, led gains, as crude oil surged close to 4% overnight after Saudi Arabia floated the idea of OPEC+ output cuts.

"Investors are taking advantage of strengthening inflation worries to buy energy stocks," a market participant at a Japanese brokerage said.

Tokyo Electric 9501.T was the Nikkei's top gainer, leaping 8.37% after a local media report said that the government was preparing to restart some nuclear reactors.

Toyota truck unit Hino Motors 7205.T rebounded 5.26% after slumping to a more than two-year low on Tuesday amid an emissions scandal.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Kevin.Buckland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.