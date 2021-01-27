Nikkei tracks overnight losses on Wall Street; tech shares slide

TOKYO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Japanese shares tracked overnight declines in Wall Street, with investors selling tech-related shares after a sharp rally recently.

The Nikkei share average .N225 fell 1.07% to 28,327.64 by 0202 GMT. The broader Topix .TOPX slid 0.81% to 1,845.01.

"Today's market is tracking the U.S. stock markets. The rise in the stock volatility index is also prompting investors to sell down," said Yoshihiro Takeshige, general manager at investment management department of Asahi Life Asset Management.

U.S. stocks suffered their biggest one-day percentage drop in three months on Wednesday following the latest Fed statement, a slump in shares of Boeing and selling of long positions by hedge funds. .N

In addition, rising coronavirus cases and uneven distribution of vaccine rollouts have increased investor anxiety, sending the CBOE Market Volatility index .VIX to its highest since Oct 30.

Back home, chip-related shares fell, with Renesas Electronics 6723.T losing 4.56%, Alps Alpine 6770.T falling 3.35% and Advantest 6857.T sliding 3.17%.

Media and internet advertising company CyberAgent 4751.T fell 8.52%, making it the biggest loser on the Nikkei index.

Nikkei's heavy weights also declined, with SoftBank Group 9984.T sinking 4.15%, Tokyo Electron 8035.T losing 2.62% and Fast Retailing 9983.T falling 0.12%.

Fanuc 6954.T gained 1.55% after it raised its operating profit forecast for a second time to 105.8 billion yen ($1.01 billion), a 19.8% increase from a year earlier.

The largest percentage gainer on the index was Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd 3099.T, up 6.77%, followed by Mitsubishi Motors Corp 7211.T that rose 5.91% and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha 9107.T up 5.44%.

($1 = 104.3300 yen)

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.