Nikkei to add Oriental Land, JAL to Nikkei 225 index

March 03, 2023 — 02:30 am EST

Written by Junko Fujita for Reuters

TOKYO, March 3 (Reuters) - Oriental Land 4661.T, the operator of Tokyo Disney Resort, and Japan Airlines (JAL) 9201.T will be added to the Nikkei 225 index in a reshuffle of the benchmark, the publisher of the stock average said on Friday.

RenesasElectronics Corp6723.T, the world's leading maker of automobile chips, will also be a new addition, while Toyobo 3101.T, Nippon Light Metal Holdings5703.T and Toho Zinc 5707.T will be excluded from the index, the Nikkei said.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Christian Schmollinger)

((junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com;))

