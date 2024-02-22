News & Insights

US Markets
NVDA

Nikkei soars to all-time peak as Nvidia optimism drives chips rally

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

February 22, 2024 — 12:12 am EST

Written by Junko Fujita for Reuters ->

Updates prices, quotes

TOKYO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average on Thursday surged past the 1989 bubble-era record high, as chip-related stocks led across-the-board gains after U.S. chipmaker Nvidia's outlook beat market expectations.

The Nikkei .N225 rose to a high of 39,029.00, crossing the record high of 38,957.44 scaled on the final trading day of 1989 during the height of Japan's bubble economy.

At the new peak of 39,029.00 the benchmark has risen 52% from its Jan 2023 trough, supercharged by a tech-rally, corporate governance changes and rising exporters' profits thanks to a weak yen .

The index was up 1.6% to 38,872.49 by 0429 XX GMT.

Nvidia shares surged 6% overnight after it forecast fiscal first-quarter revenue above estimates on robust demand for its chips that dominate the market for artificial intelligence (AI).

"For us traders, this marks the arrival of a new era. It feels like the stock market is telling us that we've finally escaped from deflation and a new world has opened up," said Tsutomu Yamada, senior market analyst at au kabu.com Securities.

Tokyo Electron 8035.T jumped 4.95% to give the biggest boost to the Nikkei. The chip-making equipment maker rose 43.5% so far this year, while chip-testing equipment maker Advantest 6857.T surged 5.7%.

Another chip-related Screen Holdings 7735.T is up nearly 10% in the current session, while tech-start up investor SoftBank Group 9984.T rose 4.54%.

Auto parts and automakers .ITEQP.T rose 2.04% to become the biggest gainer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes.

Of the 225 components on the Nikkei, 159 stocks rose and 66 fell.

Japan's Nikkei share average crosses all-time high https://reut.rs/49Ck96k

(Reporting by Junko Fujita Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVDA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.