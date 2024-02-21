News & Insights

US Markets
NVDA

Nikkei soars past all-time closing high as chip stocks rise on Nvidia's robust outlook

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

February 21, 2024 — 08:34 pm EST

Written by Junko Fujita for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average on Thursday surged past an all-time closing high scaled in December 1989, as chip-related stocks jumped after U.S. chipmaker Nvidia's outlook beat market expectations.

The Nikkei .N225 rose to a high of 38,924.88, crossing the record close of 38,915,87 set on the final trading day of 1989. The index was within touching distance of the lifetime high of 38,957.44, an intraday level, which was also reached on that same day nearly 35 years ago.

The index was up 1.54% to 38,856.90 by 0122 GMT.

Nvidia shares surged 6% overnight after it forecast fiscal first-quarter revenue above estimates on robust demand for its chips that dominate the market for artificial intelligence (AI).

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T jumped 3.79% to give the biggest boost to the Nikkei. Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest 6857.T gained 4.88%, while tech-start up investor SoftBank Group 9984.T rose 3.99%.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVDA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.