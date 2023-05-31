News & Insights

Nikkei snaps 4-day winning streak on profit-booking, firmer yen

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

May 31, 2023 — 02:51 am EDT

Written by Junko Fujita for Reuters ->

TOKYO, May 31 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average snapped a four-day winning streak on Wednesday, as investors booked profits after the benchmark scaled a 33-year high earlier this week, while a firmer yen and disappointing China data also weighed on markets.

The Nikkei .N225 fell 1.41% to 30,887.88 in its biggest daily drop since April 5. It jumped 7% in May to post its biggest monthly gain since November 2020.

The broader Topix .TOPX slipped 1.32% to 2,130.53.

"Investors were waiting to sell stocks and the yen's strength became a trigger," said Jun Morita, general manager of the research department at Chibagin Asset Management.

"The pace of buying by foreigners seems to be slowing down. Going forward, how much more they will buy domestic shares will be a key."

The dollar retreated overnight after Japan's top currency diplomat said the country would closely watch forex market moves and respond "appropriately" as needed.

The remarks were made after financial authorities met in response to the yen weakening to a six-month low versus the dollar.

Asia's stock markets were on track for a second consecutive monthly drop as weak factory activity figures from China offered the latest evidence that recovery in the world's second-biggest economy is faltering.

Uniqlo brand owner Fast Retailing 9983.T fell 1.08% and was the biggest drag on the Nikkei. Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T slipped 2% and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest 6857.T lost 1%.

Toyota subsidiary Hino Motors 7205.T surged 12.3% after Daimler Truck Holding AG DTGGe.DE and Toyota Motor 7203.T struck a preliminary deal to combine their truck units in Japan. Shares of Toyota slipped 1.62%.

The trading house sector .IWHOL.T. lost 4.46% to become the worst performer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes. Steel makers .ISTEL.T lost 3.81%.

Insurance .IINSU.T and airlines .IAIRL.T were the only sector that rose, gaining 0.77% and 0.4%, respectively.

