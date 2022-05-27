Nikkei snaps 3-session slide on Wall Street rally, posts weekly gain

TOKYO, May 27 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei snapped three straight sessions of losses on Friday, tracking an overnight Wall Street rally, although gains were limited as investors started selling stocks when the benchmark index approached the 27,000 psychological level.

The Nikkei share average .N225 rose 0.66% to close at 26,781.68 and ended 0.16% higher for the week. The broader Topix .TOPX climbed 0.52% to 1,887.30 and posted a weekly gain of 0.53%.

Wall Street closed sharply higher overnight after optimistic retail earnings outlooks and waning concerns about overly aggressive interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve put investors in a buying mood. .N

"Wall Street's strong finish lifted Japanese markets, but investors sold shares as soon as the Nikkei got close to the 27,000 level to book profits," said Ikuo Mitsui, a fund manager at Aizawa Securities.

"They were concerns about risks stemming from high U.S. inflation and its effect on interest rates."

Nippon Yusen 9101.T jumped 6.4% after the shipping firm announced a stock split.

The shipping sector .ISHIP.T added 4.88% and was the top gainer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes.

Shares of companies related to inbound tourism rose as Japan eases its border control to allow more tourists.

Department store chains J.Front Retailing 3086.T and Takashimaya 8233.T rose 4.7%% and 4.11%, respectively.

Discount store Don Quijote operator Pan Pacific International Holdings 7532.T surged 9.34%.

Gas provider Osaka Gas 9532.T fell 3.02% and was the worst performer in the Nikkei, followed by medical services platform M3 Inc 2413.T, which fell 2.81% and trading firm Marubeni 8002.T, losing 2.56%.

There were 143 advancers ion the Nikkei index against 80 decliners.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.