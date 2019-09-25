Nikkei slips to 1-week low on Trump's woes, trade uncertainty

By Tomo Uetake

TOKYO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a one-week low on Wednesday after U.S. lawmakers called for an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, while weak U.S. consumer confidence data heightened worries over the Sino-U.S. trade row.

The benchmark Nikkei average .N225 dropped 0.4% to 22,020.15, its lowest close since Sept. 18, while the broader Topix .TOPX dipped 0.2% to 1,620.08, tracking a dismal Wall Street session.

Both indexes climbed to their highest finish in five-months the previous day.

U.S. shares slipped in volatile trade overnight, giving the S&P 500 .SPX its biggest one-day drop in a month, as a push for impeaching Trump gained momentum among Democrats in Congress.

Major Wall Street indexes earlier lost their footing when Trump took a harsh tone about China's trade practices at the United Nations General Assembly, saying he would not accept a "bad deal" in U.S.-China negotiations.

Further pressuring Wall Street was the disappointing consumer confidence data.

On Tokyo's bourse, oil and coal products .IPETE.T and machinery .IMCHN.T were among the worst performing of the 33 subsector indexes, down 1.0% and 1.2%, respectively.

One of the few bright spots was the air transport .IAIRL.T sector, up 1.1%, with Japan Airlines 9201.T and ANA Holdings 9202.T rising 1.2% and 1.0%, respectively.

Oil prices fell on Wednesday for a second day on worries about falling fuel demand after Trump's comments doused optimism over China-U.S. trade talks and reignited concerns on global economic growth. O/R

Other notable movers included Nintendo Co 7974.T, shedding 4.3% after Bloomberg reported initial domestic shipments of the gaming firm's "Switch Lite" were softer than expected.

Traders said Wednesday's profit-taking came as no surprise as some technical indicators looked overheated.

Indeed, the benchmark Nikkei's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) hit 97.4 the previous day, its highest in nearly two years. An RSI reading above 70 would be considered "overbought."

