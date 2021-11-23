Nikkei slips as growth stocks unsettled by Fed outlook

TOKYO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei fell on Wednesday, as growth-oriented stocks took a beating from worries the U.S. Federal Reserve might speed up policy tightening to cope with the rising spectre of inflation.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday nominated Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for a second four-year term and appointed Lael Brainard as vice chair.

"It's not that markets are reacting to these nominations per se. What's becoming clear is, for Powell, in his second term, the biggest task is dealing with inflation, rather than maximising employment," said Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

Richly-valued U.S. tech shares fell over the last two sessions, hitting their peers in Japanese markets, which were closed on Tuesday for a national holiday.

The Nikkei average .N225 dropped 1.0%, while the broader Topix .TOPX lost 0.7%. Topix Growth index .TOPXG fell 1.4% while Topix Value index .TOPXV ticked up 0.1%.

Internet firm Z Holdings 4689.T, traded at multiple of more than 60 times estimated earnings, fell 5.5%, while medical platform operator M3 2413.T lost 4.5%.

Recruit Holdings 6098.T shed 3.0%, while SoftBank Group 9984.T, which has a big exposure to high-tech global shares, dropped 2.7%.

Semiconductor-related shares were also pounded, with Advantest 6857.T down 2.9%, Screen Holdings 7735.T losing 2.3% and Lasertec 6920.T down 1.9%.

On the other hand, value stocks gained, with a weaker yen against the dollar lifting some carmakers and with higher U.S. bond yields boosting banks.

Mitsubishi Motors 7211.T rose 5.6%, while Nissan Motor 7201.T gained 4.3%. Toyota Motor 7203.T added 2.1%.

Among financials, SMFG 8316.T rose 2.5%, while Mitsubishi UFJ 8306.T gained 0.9%.

Resource-related firms also gained, helped by a rebound in oil prices.

Trading house Marubeni 8002.T jumped 3.6% while Mitsui & Co 8031.T added 2.8%. Sumitomo Metal 5713.T gained 3.1%.

Elsewhere, Toshiba 6502.T fell 1.0% after a Reuters report that its second-largest shareholder objected to the Japanese conglomerate's plan to split itself into three companies.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

