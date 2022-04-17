Nikkei slides for second day, tracks fall in U.S. futures

TOKYO, April 18 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei stock index fell for a second day on Monday, with a decline in U.S. stock futures souring the mood amid thin trade as many markets were still shut for Easter holidays.

The Nikkei .N225 sank 1.83% to 26,596.66 as of the midday break, finishing near the day's low. Of the benchmark's 225 components, 208 declined versus 17 that rose.

The broader Topix .TOPX lost 1.59% to 1,866.11. All but two of the Tokyo Stock Exchanges 33 subsectors slid, with services .ISVCS.T faring the worst, followed by food companies .FOOD.T.

"Looking at recent market moves, this should be a level that would attract bargain hunting, but because it's the start of the week and there's a scarcity of triggers to buy, bids are lacking, which is accelerating declines," said a trader at a domestic securities firm.

U.S. stock futures EScv1 slipped 0.58%, after the S&P 500 .SPX shed 1.21% on Thursday, before the Good Friday holiday.

The U.S. returns to trading on Monday, but markets including the UK, Australia and Hong Kong remain shut for Easter holidays.

Staffing services company Recruit Holdings 6098.T was the Nikkei's biggest percentage decliner, with a 5.36% drop.

Uniqlo store operator Fast Retailing 9983.T was the biggest drag by index points after losing 2.02%.

Japan Airlines 9201.T led carriers lower with a 2.56% slide after revising down earnings guidance. ANA Holdings 9202.T slipped 1.41%.

Other heavyweight decliners included Sony Group 6758.T, which fell 1.43%, Nintendo 7974.T, down 1.69%, SoftBank Group 9984.T, off 1.02%, and Toyota 7203.T, slipping 0.95%.

At the other end, credit card company Credit Saison 8253.T was the biggest winner, jumping 20.19% after Murakami-linked fund City Index Eleventh revealed it had taken a 5% stake.

