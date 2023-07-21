Nikkei slides for second day as chip rout accelerates

By contrast, the broader Topix .TOPX, which has a lower concentration of technology shares, eked out a 0.06% gain.

The Mothers index .MTHR of mainly tech startups tumbled 1.5%.

Chip component maker Screen Holdings 7735.T and chip maker Renesas Electronics tumbled along with their bigger peers, losing 4.9% and 2.5%, respectively.

That followed a 3.6% drop in the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index .SOX overnight, its worst day this year.

However, Daiwa Securities strategist Kenji Abe said he continues to prefer growth- over value stocks over the medium term.

"Inflation seems to be peaking out in the U.S. and the Federal Reserve is very close to the end of the hiking cycle, so I expect the U.S. long-term rate will decline going forward, which is positive for growth stocks," he said.

Abe expects the Nikkei to keep to a narrow range next week, when the Fed and the Bank of Japan both set policy, and Japan's earnings season moves into high gear.

Towards the year-end though, the Nikkei could rise to 34,000, he predicted.

Friday's big losses for chip stocks overshadowed a surge in motor maker Nidec's shares 6594.T, which gained 10.4% after positive after-the-bell earnings.

Drugmakers also gained, with Daiichi Sankyo 4568.T climbing 1.69% after its blood cancer treatment got a from the U.S. FDA. Takeda Pharmaceutical 4502.T jumped 1.76%, and Chugai Pharmaceutical 4519.T added 1.39%.

Energy ended as the Nikkei's best performing sector, rising 1.4%, boosted by an advance in crude oil. Inpex 1605.T rallied 2.38%.

