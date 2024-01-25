News & Insights

Nikkei slides, erasing gains for week, as chip shares slump

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

January 25, 2024 — 09:47 pm EST

Written by Kevin Buckland for Reuters ->

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average slumped on Friday, erasing its gains for the week, as chip-sector shares tumbled in line with U.S. peers.

The Nikkei .N225 lost 1% to 35,874.82 as of 0148 GMT, putting it on course to snap a two-week winning streak with a 0.28% slide. It had entered the day up 0.76% for the week.

Profit-taking ahead of the weekend also exacerbated declines, with technical indicators still suggesting the rally that took the Nikkei to a 34-year high at 36,984.51 on Tuesday was too fast.

The benchmark index still sits about 3.6% above its 25-day moving average.

The Tuesday peak coincides with the Bank of Japan's decision to leave stimulus settings unchanged, but hawkish hints from the central bank chief in the post-meeting news conference have weighed on the market over the latter part of the week.

Even so, the Nikkei's 7.24% climb this year eclipses all its major rivals, including the U.S. S&P 500 .SPX, which closed at record highs for three consecutive sessions to take its 2024 gains to 2.61%

"Investors are still very conscious of a sense of overheating in the market," said Maki Sawada, a strategist at Nomura Securities.

At the same time, breaks below the psychological 36,000-level for the Nikkei are attracting dip buyers, Sawada added.

"The bottom looks quite firm," she said.

Chip-industry heavyweights Advantest 6857.T and Tokyo Electron 8035.T were the biggest drags on the Nikkei, followed by AI-focused startup investor SoftBank Group 9984.T. Shares in the companies sagged 4.65%, 2.25% and 1.69%, each.

The benchmark's biggest percentage decliners were also chip shares, with Renesas 6723.T dropping 6.9% and silicon maker Sumco 3436.T off 5.06%.

That follows a plunge of some 10% for Intel INTC.O in after-hours trading, after revenue forecasts fell short of analysts' estimates.

The Philadephia SE Semiconductor Index .SOX had already posted a 0.25% drop for Thursday, despite Wall Street's Big Three indexes all gaining.

Next week sees a pickup in the Japanese earnings season, with close to 500 companies reporting before a peak in mid-February. In the U.S. too, Apple AAPL.O, Microsoft MSFT.O, Amazon AMZN.O, Alphabet GOOGL.O and Meta Platforms META.O all announce financial results.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Janane Venkatraman )

((Kevin.Buckland@thomsonreuters.com;))

