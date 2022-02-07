Nikkei slides as industrials fall on weak earnings, Fed worries simmer

TOKYO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average sank on Monday as disappointing financial results knocked down some industrial companies, while worries about a faster pace of global monetary tightening simmered in the background.

The Nikkei .N225 cut some of its morning losses to end the day down 0.70% at 27,248.87, with a 0.99% drop making industrials the hardest hit sector. Heavyweight chipmakers and shippers also declined.

The broader Topix .TOPX, meanwhile, slipped 0.24%. Growth stocks struggled, with an index of the shares .TOPXG dropping 0.88%, compared to a 0.36% rise for the Topix value index .TOPXV.

Financial shares gained with higher bond yields, after a bumper U.S. employment report on Friday raised expectations for aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

Energy shares also rose, boosted by rising crude oil prices.

Despite the overall decline in the Nikkei, winners outnumbered losers 115 to 101, with nine stocks flat.

"The bullish U.S. jobs report has strengthened concern about aggressive monetary tightening, but market moves should be fairly calm until the Fed's meeting in March," said a market participant at a domestic securities firm.

"This week, the main focus should be earnings."

Olympus Corp 7733.T was the biggest decliner on the Nikkei, slumping 12.22%, weighed down by weak earnings.

Electronics components maker Taiyo Yuden 6976.T dropped 9.69%, also on disappointing financial results.

Chipmakers Advantest 6857.T and Tokyo Electron 8035.T shed 2.74% and 1.37%, respectively.

Nippon Yusen 9101.T led shippers lower with a 5.31% slide.

Uniqlo store operator Fast Retailing 9983.T was another notable decliner with a 1.60% retreat.

At the other end, Nissan Chemical Corp 4021.T was the Nikkei's biggest winner with a 5.61% advance after posting strong financial results.

Tech startup investor SoftBank Group 9984.T was the biggest gainer by index points with a 2.61% advance.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Subhranshu Sahu)

