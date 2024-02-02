News & Insights

Nikkei rises on Wall Street strength, US jobs data in focus

Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

February 02, 2024 — 01:54 am EST

Written by Junko Fujita for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average advanced on Friday as chip-related stocks tracked overnight gains in Wall Street, although the rise was limited as investors awaited U.S. jobs data for clues on the Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory.

The Nikkei .N225 pared gains to rise 0.41% to 36,158.02. It rose as much as 1.1% earlier in the session and was up 1.14% for the week.

"The Nikkei rose as chip-related stocks tracked the gains of Wall Street companies such as Meta and Amazon," said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management

"However, the index later trimmed its gains as investors booked profits ahead of the U.S. jobs figures."

The closely-watched nonfarm payrolls report is due later in the day.

The broader Topix .TOPX gained 0.22% to 2,539.68 and posted a 1.68% weekly rise.

Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager of the research department at Tachibana Securities, said the domestic market was also supported by expectations of better shareholder returns.

Nippon Television Holdings 9404.T surged 22% after the broadcasting company said it would pay dividends to foreign shareholders who were not listed in the shareholder registry.

Peers TV Asahi Holdings 9409.T and TBS Holdings 9401.T surged 17.57% and 16.71%, respectively.

Konica Minolta4902.T jumped 9.75% to become the biggest percentage gainer on the Nikkei after the maker of office equipment narrowed its net loss for the nine months through December.

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T rose 1.66% to give the biggest boost to the Nikkei. Chip-testing making equipment maker Advantest 6857.T climbed 3.26%.

