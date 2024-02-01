Nikkei rises on Wall Street strength, corporate outlook

TOKYO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Friday after Wall Street closed sharply higher overnight, while local investors scooped up stocks with robust outlook and better shareholder rewards.

The Nikkei .N225 had risen 1% to 36,370.68 by the midday break, adding 1.73% so far in the week.

The broader Topix .TOPX climbed 0.58% to 2,548.72 and was on course to gain 2% for the week.

"The market fell more than expected in the previous session, so today's gain was a rebound from that," said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department at Tachibana Securities.

"Investors have already confirmed a positive trend in Japanese companies' outlook. What prompted them to buy stocks is better shareholder returns."

All three major U.S. stock indexes rose sharply overnight with the tech-heavy Nasdaq advancing the most, as investors looked to a spate of high-profile earnings. .N

Nasdaq futures NQc1 extended gains in Asian trade and were last up 1%. MKTS/GLOB

Nippon Television Holdings 9404.T surged 22% after the broadcasting company said it would pay dividends to foreign shareholders who were not listed in the shareholder registry.

Peer TV Asahi Holdings 9409.T surged 17% and Fuji Media Holdings 4676.T jumped 12%.

Aozora Bank 8304.T tumbled for a second session, falling 15% to hit a three-year low. The Tokyo-based lender this week flagged its first annual net loss in 15 years as it took massive loan-loss provisions for U.S. commercial property.

Konica Minolta4902.T surged nearly 10% after the maker of office equipment narrowed its net loss for the nine months through December.

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T rose 1.45% to become the biggest boost for the Nikkei.

Of more than 1,600 shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's prime market, 58% shares rose, 37% fell and 3% were flat.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

