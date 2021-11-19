Nikkei rises on chipmakers, energy boost; SoftBank drops

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Friday as chipmaking giants tracked their U.S. peers higher and energy shares surged after a rebound in oil prices.

However, gains were capped by a second straight session of losses for SoftBank Group 9984.T. Alibaba Group 9988.HK, SoftBank group's largest asset, forecast on Thursday its slowest revenue growth since its 2014 trading debut.

The Nikkei .N225 extended the morning session's gains to end 0.50% higher at 29,745.87. Energy was the best performing sector, jumping 1.79%.

The broader Topix .TOPX started slowly but rushed to catch up in the afternoon session and ended 0.44% higher. The growth index .TOPXG advanced 0.56%, outpacing the 0.32% rise in the value index .TOPXV.

Chipmaker Tokyo Electron 8035.T was the Nikkei's top performing stock in terms of index points, climbing 3.65%. Advantest 6857.T added 1.56%.

Electrical component maker Taiyo Yuden 6976.T was the biggest percentage gainer on the index, rallying 6.84%.

Overnight, the Philadelphia semiconductor index .SOX advanced 1.8% to hit its second record close in three sessions, buoyed this time by an earnings beat from Nvidia NVDA.O. .N

Meanwhile, a rebound in crude oil from six-week lows reached on Thursday lifted energy companies, with Inpex 1605.T advancing 3.22%.

Elsewhere, Kubota jumped 6.20% on a plan to raise its stake in Indian tractor maker Escorts Ltd ESCO.NS.

Sportswear maker Asics 7936.T rose 3.35% after Japanese Major League Baseball star Shohei Ohtani was named American League MVP.

The Japanese government's announcement of a planned $490 billion stimulus package was largely ignored by the market, partly because the details were already reported by local media on Thursday.

SoftBank Group slid 1.86%, adding to the previous session's 2% drop.

"In addition to Alibaba, there are many more investments, and the risk is that SoftBank Group shares could be shaken by moves in any of them," said Ryuta Otsuka, a strategist at Toyo Securities Co.

Mizuho Financial Group 8411.T dropped 1.85% after local media reported the CEO was stepping down over a series of system failures this year.

Tokyo Kikai 6335.T tumbled 9.40% after Japan's supreme court dismissed a request to block a plan by the printing machinery maker for a "poison pill" takeover defence.

(Editing by Uttaresh.V and Subhranshu Sahu)

