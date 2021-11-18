Nikkei rises on chipmakers, energy boost; SoftBank drops

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Friday, as chipmaking giants tracked a rally in their U.S. peers and energy shares surged after oil prices dipped.

However, gains were capped by a second straight day of losses for SoftBank Group 9984.T. Alibaba Group 9988.HK, SoftBank group's largest asset, forecast on Thursday its slowest revenue growth since its 2014 trading debut.

The Nikkei .N225 added 0.41% to 29,718.62 as of the midday break, with energy by far the best performing sector, jumping 1.79%.

The broader Topix .TOPX added 0.11%. The growth index .TOPXG rose 0.25%, compared with a small loss for the value index .TOPXV.

Chipmaker Tokyo Electron 8035.T was the Nikkei's top performing stock, surging 4.88%. Advantest 6857.T advanced 2.63%.

Overnight, the Philadelphia semiconductor index .SOX advanced 1.8% to hit its second record close in three sessions, buoyed this time by an earnings beat from Nvidia NVDA.O.

That helped the S&P 500 .SPX and Nasdaq .IXIC to close at all-time highs.

Meanwhile, a dip in crude oil to six-week lows helped energy companies, as well as supporting investor sentiment more broadly.

Energy company Inpex 1605.T advanced 3.11%.

"Inflation and the price of crude oil remain a big focus for investors," said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

"The market likes the drop in crude below $80 because it should feed through eventually to lower prices for gasoline and other things, which is seen as a plus for the economy."

Elsewhere, Kubota jumped 4.3% on a plan to raise its stake in Indian tractor maker Escorts Ltd ESCO.NS.

Sportswear maker Asics 7936.T rose 2.84% after Japanese Major League Baseball star Shohei Ohtani was named American League MVP.

The Japanese government's announcement of a planned $490 billion stimulus package was largely ignored by the market, partly because the details were already reported by local media on Thursday.

SoftBank Group slid 1.45%, adding to the previous session's 2% drop.

Tokyo Kikai 6335.T tumbled 8.51% after Japan's supreme court dismissed a request to block a plan by the printing machinery maker for a "poison pill" takeover defence.

(Editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Kevin.Buckland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.