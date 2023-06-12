Nikkei rises for second day as pharma, chip shares gain

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, June 12 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose for a second straight day on Monday, buoyed by a rally in shares of domestic drugmakers and chip-related companies, and a strong end to the week for Wall Street on Friday.

The Nikkei .N225 finished the day up 0.52% to 32,434.00, after sharply paring gains at the start of the afternoon session only to make up most of that ground in a grind higher into the close. That left it about 275 points back from last Wednesday's 33-year peak of 32,708.53.

The broader Topix .TOPX rose 0.65% to 2,238.77, nudging towards its 33-year top from Wednesday's 2,250.20.

Looming policy decisions from the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday and Bank of Japan on Friday prevented traders from chasing shares higher.

Investors are also still trying to gauge if the Nikkei's rally has gotten too hot following a near-23% surge since mid-March to last week's high.

"We expect the Nikkei to rise in line with the 25-day moving average this week, but while releasing some of its heat", eventually targeting 32,944, said Kazuo Kamitani, a strategist at Nomura Securities.

Healthcare was the best-performing Nikkei sector on Monday, rising 1.59% after Eisai's 4523.T Alzheimer's drug Leqembi got the unanimous backing of a panel of U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) experts.

Eisai gained 1.94%, while peers Daiichi Sankyo 4568.T and Chugai Pharmaceutical 4519.T rose 4.11% and 2.12%, respectively.

Semiconductor-related shares also boosted the index, with chip-testing equipment maker Advantest 6857.T climbing 2.89% and chip manufacturer Renesas Electronics 6723.T up 1.85%. Chip-making machinery giant Tokyo Electron 8035.Trose 0.24%.

Startup investor SoftBank Group 9984.T, which has a particular focus on AI, gained 1.59%.

The yen's decline towards 140 per dollar JPY=EBS supported exporters, with Toyota Motor 7203.T rising 0.85% and Honda 7267.T adding 1.13%.

At the other end, shippers tumbled, with Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha 9107.Tfalling4.01%, making it the Nikkei's worst performer. Nippon Yusen 9101.T dropped 2.37% and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines 9104.T was down 2.01%.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Varun H K and Sohini Goswami)

((Kevin.Buckland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.