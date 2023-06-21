Nikkei reverses course to end higher on bargain-buying; SoftBank leads

TOKYO, June 21 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average reversed course to close higher on Wednesday, as investors scooped up cheap heavyweights, with SoftBank Group and chip-related shares leading the gains.

The Nikkei index .N225 climbed 0.56% to end higher at 33,575.14, after falling as much as 0.7% earlier in the session.

The index initially tracked Wall Street slump, driven by profit-taking in the wake of a sustained rally amid signs of a weakening global demand. .N

Japan's broader Topix .TOPX also recouped lost ground to end 0.5% higher at 2,295.01.

"After seeing the early declines, investors boosted their appetite to buy stocks on dips," said Shoichi Arisawa, general manager of theinvestment researchdepartment at IwaiCosmo Securities.

"This appetite will keep Nikkei's momentum, and the index looks set for a climb in the near term, but gradually."

Shares of SoftBank Group 9984.T rose 3.68% and were the biggest boost in the Nikkei, after the technology investor held its annual general meeting on Wednesday.

CEO Masayoshi Son said that his tech investing conglomerate plans to shift its stance to "offence mode" amid excitement over advances in artificial intelligence.

Chip-related shares rose, with Advantest 6857.T and Tokyo Electron 8035.T climbing 1.25% and 2.8%, respectively.

Japan Airlines 9201.T rose 3.43%, lifting the airline sector .IAIRL.T by 3% to become the top gainer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes.

The railway sector .IRAIL.T gained 1.63%.

Insurer Tokio Marine Holdings 8766.T rose 2.57% after losing 5% in the previous session. The insurance sector .IINSU.T rose 2.73%.

Silicon wafer maker Shin-Etsu Chemical 4063.T lost 1.5% to weigh on the Nikkei the most.

Of the Nikkei components, 156 shares rose and 66 fell, with three being flat.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.