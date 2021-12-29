Nikkei retreats from 1-month high as chip stocks track U.S. peers lower

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Wednesday, retreating from the previous session's one-month high, as chip-related stocks followed their U.S. peers lower.

The Nikkei .N225 declined 0.56% to 28,906.88 at the close, after touching an intraday high of 29,121.01 on Tuesday, a level not seen since Nov. 26.

The broader Topix .TOPX slipped 0.30%, with the growth-stock index .TOPXG sliding 0.63%, while the value-share index .TOPXV ended flat.

Chipmakers were among the Nikkei's worst performers, with Tokyo Electron's 8035.T 0.97% retreat the biggest drag by index points. Trend Micro 4704.T slid 2.99%, while Advantest 6857.T dropped 1.63%.

Overnight, the tech-focused Nasdaq .NDX lost 0.48% as U.S. stocks snapped a four-day rally. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index .SOX sank 1.17%.

Uniqlo store-operator Fast Retailing 9983.T was another notable loser, dropping 0.71%.

The biggest percentage decliner on the Nikkei was brewer Sapporo Holdings 2501.T, falling 3.79%.

At the other end, J.Front Retailing 3086.T was by far the biggest percentage gainer on the Nikkei with a 7.40% jump, as the department store operator reported a big increase in customer traffic after a state of emergency was lifted at the end of September.

That boosted peers including Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings 3099.T, which rose 0.94%.

SoftBank Group 9984.T recorded the biggest gain by index points, rising 1.86%.

(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Kevin.Buckland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.