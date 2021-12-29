NDX

Nikkei retreats from 1-month high as chip stocks track U.S. peers lower

Contributor
Kevin Buckland Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Wednesday, retreating from the previous session's one-month high, as chip-related stocks followed their U.S. peers lower.

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Wednesday, retreating from the previous session's one-month high, as chip-related stocks followed their U.S. peers lower.

The Nikkei .N225 declined 0.56% to 28,906.88 at the close, after touching an intraday high of 29,121.01 on Tuesday, a level not seen since Nov. 26.

The broader Topix .TOPX slipped 0.30%, with the growth-stock index .TOPXG sliding 0.63%, while the value-share index .TOPXV ended flat.

Chipmakers were among the Nikkei's worst performers, with Tokyo Electron's 8035.T 0.97% retreat the biggest drag by index points. Trend Micro 4704.T slid 2.99%, while Advantest 6857.T dropped 1.63%.

Overnight, the tech-focused Nasdaq .NDX lost 0.48% as U.S. stocks snapped a four-day rally. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index .SOX sank 1.17%.

Uniqlo store-operator Fast Retailing 9983.T was another notable loser, dropping 0.71%.

The biggest percentage decliner on the Nikkei was brewer Sapporo Holdings 2501.T, falling 3.79%.

At the other end, J.Front Retailing 3086.T was by far the biggest percentage gainer on the Nikkei with a 7.40% jump, as the department store operator reported a big increase in customer traffic after a state of emergency was lifted at the end of September.

That boosted peers including Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings 3099.T, which rose 0.94%.

SoftBank Group 9984.T recorded the biggest gain by index points, rising 1.86%.

(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Kevin.Buckland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NDX

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters