Nikkei recoups early losses on yen's weakness

TOKYO, June 19 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average recouped early losses on Monday, helped by gains in paper and pulp, and insurance stocks, as the yen hit a near seven-month low.

The Nikkei .N225 had risen 0.05% to 33,274.60 by the midday break after falling 0.6% earlier in the day. Last week, the benchmark index posted its 10th consecutive weekly gain.

Japanese markets took a pause because foreigners were absent due to a U.S. holiday, said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department of Tachibana Securities.

"But the yen's weakness against the dollar was a positive factor for equities, particularly for travel-related stocks and others supported by domestic demand," Kamada said.

The yen JPY=EBS weakened to 141.98 per dollar, its lowest since November. It slid 1% on Friday after the Bank of Japan kept its ultra-low interest rate policy and forecast that inflation will slow later this year, in contrast with the European Central Bank's rate hike on Thursday. FRX/

If the yen keeps falling, the Japanese central bank may have to tweak its policy in the near future and such speculation lifted the banking sector .IBNKS.T by 1.12%, said Kamada.

Medical equipment maker Terumo 4543.T rose 2.12% to become the biggest support for the Nikkei, followed by robot maker Fanuc 6954.T, which rose 1.53%.

The broader Topix .TOPX was up 0.16% at 2,303.95.

The paper and pulp sector .IPAPR.T was the top gainer among the 33 industry sub-indexes on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, with a 1.3% rise. The insurance sector .IINSU.T advanced 1.24%.

Chip-related stocks fell, with Advantest 6857.T and Tokyo Electron 8035.T slipping 0.98% and 1.94%, respectively.

Toyota Motor 7203.T lost 1.4% after rising nearly 20% this month.

Shipping firms .ISHIP.T lost 1.12% to become the biggest loser among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

