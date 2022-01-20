Nikkei rebounds from 5-month low on China rate cut, game-maker rally boost

TOKYO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rebounded from a five-month low on Thursday, led by Sony and other video-game makers, after China ramped up its monetary easing measures to shore up a slowing economy by lowering a set of key policy rates.

The Nikkei .N225 ended up 1.11% at 27,772.93, extending the morning's gains in the afternoon. About three stocks gained for every one that fell.

The benchmark survived a sharp mid-morning dip, which pushed the index to its lowest intraday level since Aug. 23. China's surprise interest rate cut initially stoked fears of an economic slowdown, but investors were cheered by the rally in shares in the rest of the region, market participants said.

With the property downturn seen persisting into 2022 and fast-spreading Omicron variant dampening consumer activity, many analysts in China expect more easing measures will be necessary, despite other major economies appearing set to tighten their monetary policies.

On Wednesday, the Nikkei closed below 27,500 for the first time since Aug. 20, with Sony and Toyota Motor registering steep declines.

"The Nikkei has dropped to a level where it looks cheap, tempting investors to come in and buy the dip," said a market participant at a domestic securities firm.

Video-game maker Konami Holdings 9766.T rallied 6.20% to be the biggest percentage gainer in the Nikkei. Sony 6758.T added 5.84%, recovering from a nearly 13% slide hit in the previous session. Nintendo 7974.T rose 2.8%.

Toyota Motor 7203.T rose 1.72% following a 5% drop in the previous session. SoftBank Group 9984.T advanced 2.12%.

Retailers also gained, with department store operator Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings 3099.T jumping 5.32%, while Uniqlo store operator Fast Retailing 9983.T advanced 1.73% to be Nikkei's biggest gainer by index points.

The broader Topix .TOPX rose 0.98%. The Topix growth share index .TOPXG jumped 1.35%, outpacing a 0.63% rise in the value index .TOPXV.

Japanese chipmakers, however, tracked their U.S. peers lower, with Tokyo Electron 8035.T sliding 0.45% and Advantest 6857.T dropping 1.57%, making it the biggest drag by index points.

Shippers were the biggest losers, with Kawasaki Kisen 9107.T tumbling 6.51% and Mitsui OSK Lines 9104.T shedding 5.26% to be the Nikkei's two biggest percentage decliners.

