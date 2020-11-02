Nikkei rebounds from 2-month low on upbeat domestic earnings

TOKYO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average jumped on Monday, weathering the impact from downbeat U.S. stocks late last week, as signs of a recovery in domestic corporate earnings and a relatively contained domestic COVID-19 situation lifted sentiment.

The Nikkei .N225 rose 1.39% to end at 23,295.48, erasing all of its Friday losses that took it to a two-month closing low. The broader Topix .TOPX gained even more, rising 1.81% to 1,607.95 from Friday's near-three-month trough.

"Looking at Japanese earnings, you can see cyclicals are recovering. Some companies are raising their annual guidance more than expected," said Fumio Matsumoto, chief strategist at Okasan Securities.

Keyence 6861.T, the fourth-largest company on the Tokyo bourse by market capitalisation, rose 2.0% after the developer of sensors and other electronic goods announced upbeat quarterly earnings.

Makita Corp 6586.T jumped 8.3% following its brisk earnings, while M3 2413.T, which has more than doubled so far this year, added 2.2%.

But Murata Manufacturing 6981.T dipped 1.5%, failing to maintain earlier gains on profit-taking. The company had revised up its annual estimates more than expected, citing stronger recovery in smart phone and automobile-related demand.

Cheaper, value shares attracted investors' bargain-hunting the most, with limited virus cases in Japan giving some advantage. Daily new infections remain less than one thousand compared with over ten thousands in most other G7 countries.

Japan Tobacco 2914.T rose 6.0% after its earnings.

Land transport firm .IRAIL.T index was the top performer, with a gain of 3.6%, with Central Japan Railway 9022.T up 5.7%.

Toyota 7203.T rose 2.2% and KDDI 9403.T gained 4.6% after they said the automaker would invest 52.2 billion yen ($500 million) in the mobile carrier to deepen their partnership in the age of the "connected car".

The Mothers start-up index .MTHR fell 1.4% to a 1-1/2-month low, as investors took profits from their rally this year.

Similarly some of stay-home winner shares came under pressure, with Z Holdings 4689.T falling 10.6% after its earnings.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; editing by Uttaresh.V and Rashmi Aich)

((hideyuki.sano@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 4563 2768;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.