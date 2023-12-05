News & Insights

MSFT

Nikkei posts sharpest drop in about 6 weeks as chip shares slide

Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

December 05, 2023 — 01:34 am EST

Written by Junko Fujita for Reuters ->

Updates with closing prices

TOKYO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average posted its steepest drop in nearly six weeks on Tuesday, as elevated U.S. Treasury yields drove a heavy sell-off in Advantest and other chip-related stocks.

The benchmark Nikkei average .N225 closed down 1.37% at 32,775.82 on Tuesday, its biggest single-day fall since Oct. 26. The index touched a three-week low of 32,726.68 during the session.

"Investors unwound high-technology stocks in today's session. Those shares had been bought amid declines of U.S. yields," said Naoki Fujiwara, senior fund manager at Shinkin Asset Management.

"The overnight rise on the U.S. Treasury yields became a cue for a sell-off. Investors were watching for how much the yields would rise."

U.S. stocks ended lower on Monday, with megacaps Microsoft MSFT.O, Apple AAPL.O, Nvidia NVDA.O and Amazon AMZN.O dipping over 1%, pressured by higher U.S. 10-year yields ahead of key employment data due this week. .NUS/

Most of the Nikkei's top losers were chip-related stocks, with Advantest 6857.T down 6%, Tokyo Electron 8035.T falling 3.8% and Screen Holdings 7735.T slipping 5%. Renesas Electronics 6723.T also fell 5%.

The broader Topix .TOPX fell 0.82% to 2,343.16.

A smaller decline of the Topix than the Nikkei's loss was a reflection of a real market condition, said Fujiwara at Shinkin Asset.

Cloud service provider Sakura Internet 3778.T surged 13% after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said the U.S. semiconductor giant would work with Japanese companies such as Sakura Internet to build artificial intelligence factories for Japan.

"The desire to create Japan's large language model is very real and the Prime Minister is very urgent," Huang said after his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday.

Robot maker ACSL 6232.T surged 6% after an activist investor Oasis Management revealed its holding of a 10.47% stake in the company.

Nikkei Index https://tmsnrt.rs/41mPU0F

(Reporting by Junko Fujita, additional reporting by Rocky Swift and Ankur Banerjee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT
AAPL
NVDA
AMZN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.