Nikkei posts ninth straight weekly gain after special quotation price gets fixed

TOKYO, June 9 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose sharply on Friday and marked its ninth straight weekly rally, as fixing of the special quotation price relieved investors.

The Nikkei index .N225 jumped 1.97% to close at 32,265.17 in its sharpest daily gain since Monday. The index rose 2.35% for the week, erasing a nearly 4% loss in the past two days from a 33-year high scaled on Wednesday.

The broader Topix .TOPX advanced 1.50% to 2,224.32 and rose 1.9% for the week.

"The Nikkei fell in two-straight sessions and that made investors feel comfortable in buying stocks. There is a possibility that the index will rise further next week," said Jun Morita, general manager of the research department at Chibagin Asset Management.

"Also, the special quotation was fixed. The market fell in the run up to the calculation, and the quotation was relatively low."

The closely watched settlement price, known in Japan as special quotation (SQ), was set at 32,018.38. It is calculated from the opening prices of the 225 shares in the Nikkei share average on the second Friday of the month. They are used to set values on index options and futures.

Uniqlo brand owner Fast Retailing 9983.T jumped 4.6% and was the biggest boost to the Nikkei. Air-conditioning maker Daikin Industries 6367.T rose 3.83%. Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest 6857.T gained 2.88%.

Trading firm Marubeni 8002.T jumped 4.62% to become the top gainer on the Nikkei. Its peer Sojitz 2768.T advanced 4.57%.

That pushed the trading firm sector .IWHOL.T up 3.19% to become the top performer among the 33 industry sub-indexes of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The drug sector .IPHRM.T advanced 2.2%.

Industrial machinery maker Mitsui E&S 7003.T fell 1.81% to become the biggest loser on the Nikkei.

Of the Nikkei components, 195 stocks rose and 29 fell, with one trading flat.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

