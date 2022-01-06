Nikkei marks biggest fall in six months after hawkish Fed minutes

By Junko Fujita and Tom Westbrook

TOKYO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei fell the most in six months on Thursday, as investors sold expensive growth stocks after hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve meeting minutes sparked a sell-off on Wall Street last night.

The Nikkei share average .N225 closed 2.88% lower at 28,487.87, posting its biggest drop since June. The broader Topix .TOPX fell 2.07% to 1,997.01.

The Mothers Index .MTHR of start-up firms lost 4.9% to a 19-month low, losing almost 11% in the first three sessions of 2022.

U.S. stocks fell sharply overnight, with the Nasdaq down more than 3% in its biggest drop since February, after minutes of the Fed's last meeting signalled the central bank may raise interest rates sooner than expected. .N

"The Nikkei extended losses because U.S. futures fell (in Asian trading hours). Investors feared the U.S. market would fall further this evening," said Kazuharu Konishi, head of equities at Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management.

"Investors appeared to be almost dumping small stocks. It looks like not only individuals but also institutions are shifting their money to large, liquid and cheap stocks from smaller shares with higher valuations."

Toyota Motor 7203.T gave up early gains to close down 0.3%, while Sony Group 6758.T tumbled 6.9% after Wednesday's near 4% gain.

Uniqlo clothing shop owner Fast Retailing 9983.T lost 4.9% after its December sales for existing stores fell 11.1%.

Medical equipment maker Terumo 4543.T tumbled 9% after Mizuho Securities cut its target price, while medical services platform M3 2413.T tanked 6.7%.

Insurers .IINSU.T inched up 0.4% on prospects that higher interest rates could help boost their earnings, while banks .IBNKS.T were almost flat, with Shinsei Bank 8303.T rising 3.3% to become the top gainer on the Nikkei.

Japan's benchmark 10-year government bond yields hit a nine-month high, tracking elevated U.S. yields.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita in Tokyo and Tom Westbrook in Sydney; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

