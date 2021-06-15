Nikkei inches down as chip shares track U.S. peers; Toyota lifts Topix

TOKYO, June 16 (Reuters) - Japan's benchmark Nikkei index inched down on Wednesday, dragged by chip-related stocks which tracked U.S. peers, though cyclical shares capped losses on prospects of a domestic economic recovery backed by the nation's steady rollouts of the COVID-19 vaccines.

The Nikkei share average .N225 inched down 0.26% to 29,363.22 by 0218 GMT, while the broader Topix .TOPX inched up 0.20% to 1,979.34, supported by Toyota Motor 7203.T, which reached its new high.

"Many investors are holding their bets as they await the outcome of the Federal Reserve meeting, but cyclical stocks that are set to benefit in the post-pandemic era are solid," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities

Wall Street's all three major indices dropped overnight as markets awaited fresh guidance from the U.S. Federal Reserve. .N

Japanese chip-related shares were hit by declines in the Philadelphia Semiconductor index. Tokyo Electron 8035.T, a leading supplier of chipmaking equipment, slipped 1.33% and Advantest 6857.T, a major semiconductor test equipment supplier, lost 0.97%.

Energy and materials shares .IMING.T, IRUBR.T, IPETE.T as well as shippers ISHIP.T capped losses on the Nikkei.

Among them, Japan's biggest oil and gas explorer Inpex 1605.T shined, jumping 4.07%, as oil prices hit their highest in more than two years. O/R

Hopes for an economic reopening lifted department store shares, with Takashimaya 8233.T jumping 3.15% and Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings 3099.T rising 0.95%.

AGC Inc 5201.T, up 4.66%, gained the most on the Nikkei, followed by Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha 9107.T gaining 4.38%.

The largest decliner on the index was GS Yuasa Corp 6674.T down 4.01%, followed by Unitika 3103.T losing 3.12% and M3 2413.T down 2.44%.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.