Nikkei hits record high as index heavyweights advance

Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

February 25, 2024 — 08:23 pm EST

Written by Brigid Riley for Reuters ->

By Brigid Riley

TOKYO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average hit a record high on Monday, boosted by gains in index heavyweights with a majority of the benchmark index's constituents advancing.

The Nikkei .N225 opened at 39,320.64, after surpassing on Thursday its previous all-time closing and intraday highs set on Dec. 29, 1989.

The Nikkei was last up 0.41% at 39,258.37. The broader Topix .TOPX was up 0.7% at 2,679.55.

The index has been lifted by an upside surprise to Nvidia's NVDA.O outlook last week, which has fuelled traders' enthusiasm for tech-related shares.

Japan's stock market also received support from Wall Street, which saw the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average close at record highs on Friday.

Chugai Pharmaceutical 4519.T led the pack of advancers, rising 5%. The larger pharmaceutical sector sub-index .IPHAM.T gained more than 2%.

Manufacturing company Fanuc 6954.T gained 2.4% and pharmaceutical company Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd 4568.T rose 3.3%.

(Reporting by Brigid Riley; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((brigid.riley@thomsonreuters.com;))

