Nikkei hits one-month low as yen bounce weighs

July 12 (Reuters) - Japanese shares were the worst performers in Asia on Wednesday, with the Nikkei sliding to a one-month low as a firmer yen applied brakes on a market rally, although the prospect of a potential SoftBank spinoff helped limit losses.

The Nikkei .N225 fell 1.3% to 31,791.71 in the morning, before recouping some losses to close 0.8% down at 31,943.93. The broader Topix .TOPX fell 0.7% to 2,221.48.

The yen and stocks typically move in opposite directions, since a stronger currency hurts exporters' competitiveness and also makes stocks more expensive for foreigners.

The yen JPY=EBS strengthened about 0.6% to 139.50 per dollar, and has gained nearly 4% in four trading days as a lot of short positions have been reversed.

"Psychologically, the yen may be causing a little bit of nervousness," said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics at Mizuho Bank in Singapore.

"The hardwiring for markets is the inverse relationship between the yen and Nikkei."

The Nikkei's sharp rally this year - up 22% versus world stocks' .MIWD00000PUS 13% jump - has also drawn in a lot of foreign investors, who might be holding back on adding to positions while the cost in dollar terms goes up, he added.

Reuters reported that tech conglomerate SoftBank 9984.T and its internet subsidiary Z Holdings 4689.T are mulling a U.S. listing for its payments business, lifting their shares and limiting the losses in the benchmark index.

Shares of Z Holdings rose 5.6% and SoftBank gained 2.1%. Convenience-store operator Lawson 2651.T was another standout gainer, jumping 16% after its first-quarter results beat expectations. Shares in rival Seven & I 3382.T rose 2.9%.

Losses, meanwhile, were broad with industrials and technology being the largest drags in the Nikkei.

Pharmaceuticals maker Eisai 4523.T was the top loser, down 4.1%, followed by semiconductor equipment maker Screen Holdings 7735.T falling 3.7%.

Chipmaker Tokyo Electron 8035.T fell 3.3% to extend a recent pullback. Shares of Renesas Electron 6723.T, which doubled this year, dropped 3.6%.

