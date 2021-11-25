Nikkei hits one-month low as new variant spurs slowdown worries

By 0205 GMT, the Nikkei share average .N225 dropped 2.3% to 28,829.95, its lowest since Oct. 29, while the broader Topix .TOPX fell 1.81% to 1,989.03.

For the week, the Nikkei is set to lose 3%, while the Topix is on track to fall 2.7%.

"The market's fundamentals have been weak as investors kept selling when the Nikkei got closer to 30,000," said Kazuharu Konishi, head of equities at Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset management.

"So, it easily got damaged by negative news, such as the one about new virus variant. Although it might be too rough to conclude that today's declines were only due to the virus."

The variant, detected by scientists in South Africa, may be able to evade immune responses and has prompted Britain to hurriedly introduce travel restrictions on South Africa.

In Japan, heavyweights declined, with Uniqlo clothing store operator Fast Retailing 9983.T losing 3.13%, technology investor SoftBank Group 9984.T falling 5.04% and chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T slipping 2.62%.

All of Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes were in the red, with airlines .IAIRL.T and railways .IRAIL.T leading the declines.

ANA Holdings 9202.T, falling 3.86%, extended its losses after the airliner raised funds through a sale of convertible bonds.

Railway operator Keisei Electric Railway 9009.T fell 4.63%.

IHI Corp 7013.T, losing 5.32%, was the biggest percentage loser on the Nikkei, followed by Pacific Metals 5541.T, which lost 4.77%.

Sumitomo Osaka Cement 5232.T surged 10.21%, making it the biggest percentage gainer on the Nikkei, followed by Citizen Watch 7762.T, which rose 3.26 % and Taiheiyo Cement 5233.T, gaining 0.97%.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; editing by Uttaresh.V)

