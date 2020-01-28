Nikkei hits 3-week closing low as selling widens amid virus fears

Japanese shares slipped on Tuesday, with the Nikkei hitting a three-week closing low, as the new coronavirus spread in China and beyond, prompting authorities to take more drastic measures to contain its outbreak.
