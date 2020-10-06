Nikkei hits 1-week high after Trump's White House return lifts risk mood

TOKYO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks ended at a near one-week high on Tuesday, as risk sentiment improved after U.S. President Donald Trump returned to the White House following treatment at a hospital for COVID-19, easing fears over political uncertainty.

The benchmark Nikkei share average .N225 rose 0.52% to 23,433.73, while the broader Topix .TOPX gained 0.52% to 1,645.75. Both indexes hit levels unseen since Sept. 30.

Investors took cues from Wall Street's positive finish overnight when main indexes rose sharply on stimulus hopes and on news President Trump would return to the White House after a three-night hospital stay. .N

Trump's doctors told reporters the president has not had a fever in more than 72 hours and his oxygen levels are normal, but they declined to discuss any toll the disease could have on Trump's lungs or disclose when he last tested negative for the coronavirus.

Back home, Japanese technology and semiconductor shares gained as they benefited from more than a 2% rise in the Nasdaq overnight.

SoftBank Group 9984.T gained 2.41% while Disco Corp 6146.T closed 1.74% firmer.

Panasonic Corp 6752.T gained more than 2% and Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T ended 0.71% higher after their joint battery venture said it would establish a production line in Western Japan to manufacture lithium-ion power units for hybrid vehicles beginning in 2022.

Stocks that outperformed included Hino Motors Ltd 7205.T, which jumped 6.36% after Toyota 7203.T said on Monday they would jointly develop a heavy-duty fuel cell electric truck for the North American market.

Japan Exchange Group Inc 8697.T, the owner of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, dropped 3.29% after the exchange appointed four external board members to a committee to investigate last week's trading outage.

System developer Fujitsu Ltd 6702.T, also edged 0.74% lower as it continues to examine the cause of the incident.

Elsewhere, shares of the Mothers Index .MTHR of start-up firms rose 0.95%.

(Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

