Nikkei hits 1-1/2 week low on Sino-U.S. tensions, firmer yen

TOKYO, July 27 (Reuters) - Japanese shares slid to a 1-1/2 week low on Monday as worries over worsening ties between China and the United States soured investor mood, and a firmer yen weighed on exporters.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index .N225 fell 0.16% at 22,715.85, its lowest closing since July 17.

Shares pared losses in the afternoon, however, as traders speculated the Bank of Japan would buy ETFs after a weak morning session.

Market sentiment continued to be hit by further deterioration in Sino-U.S. relations, following the tit-for-tat closures of consulates in both countries.

The tense backdrop underpinned the safe-haven yen, with the currency rising as high as 105.38 yen to the dollar, a level unseen since March 16.

Exporters Mitsubishi Motors 7211.T shed 3.24%, Toshiba Corp 6502.T declined 2.16% and Honda Motor Co Ltd 7267.T dropped 0.54%.

Among other individual shares, defence-related names gained due to tensions between the two largest economies.

Mine manufacturer Ishikawa Seisakusho Ltd 6208.T rallied 6.23%, while flare manufacturer Hosoya Pyro-Engineering Co Ltd 4274.T added 7.57%.

The largest percentage loss in the index was Nikon Corp 7731.T, which fell 7.15% after Intel Corp INTC.O shares signalled it may stop manufacturing its own chip components.

Other semiconductor-related companies were also bruised, with Screen Holdings Co Ltd 7735.T slipping 1.81%, while Disco Corp 6146.T and Alps Alpine Co Ltd 6770.T lost 2.22% and 3.59%, respectively.

The broader Topix .TOPX recouped its early losses to close up 0.24% at 1,576.69.

(Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; editing by Uttaresh.V and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((eimi.yamamitsu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.