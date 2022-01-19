Nikkei falls to 5-month low dragged down by Toyota, Sony

By Junko Fujita

TOKYO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei index fell to a five-month low on Wednesday, dragged down by Sony Group and Toyota Motor, tracking Wall Street's weak finish overnight.

The Nikkei share average .N225 fell 2.8% to 27,467.23, its lowest since Aug. 20, while the broader Topix .TOPX lost 2.97% to 1,919.72.

Wall Street's main indexes fell sharply overnight, as weak results from Goldman Sachs weighed on financial stocks and technology shares continued their sell-off as U.S. Treasury yields rose to milestones. .N

"Investors sold Japanese stocks as they were worried the U.S. market would fall because the Federal Reserve will try to raise rates despite some negative economic data," said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department of Tachibana Securities.

Factory activity in New York state slumped in January amid a surge in COVID-19 infections.

Sony Group 6758.T tanked 12.79% and was the worst performer on the Nikkei after gaming rival Microsoft MSFT.O said it will buy developer Activision Blizzard ATVI.O.

Toyota Motor 7203.T fell 4.97% after the automaker said it expects to miss its annual 9 million vehicle production target as it tackles chip shortages.

Toyota's affiliate Denso 6902.T was down 5.17%.

Chip-related firms Tokyo Electron 8035.T and Advantest 6857.T fell 6.06% and 5.29%, respectively.

Videogame publishers shined earlier in the session, with Konami Holdings 9766.T rising 1.72%, however Nintendo 7974.T and Bandai Namco Holdings 7832.T snapped early gains to fall 0.22% and 0.32%, respectively.

There were 12 advancers on the Nikkei index against 211 decliners.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board was 1.51 billion, compared with the average of 1.08 billion in the past 30 days.

