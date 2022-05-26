Nikkei falls as chip-related stocks outweigh airline gains

TOKYO, May 26 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell for a third straight session on Thursday, as losses in heavyweight chip-related stocks overshadowed a jump in airline and railway companies.

The Nikkei .N225 ended down 0.27% to 26,604.84, reversing early gains that were sparked by a firmer finish on Wall Street.

U.S stocks indexes were buoyed by minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting showing policymakers unanimously felt the U.S. economy was very strong. .N

"Losses in chip-related stocks weighed on the market since this morning, and as a result gains in airlines and other reopening stocks failed to lift the market," said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department at Tachibana Securities.

"With the absence of domestic market-moving catalysts, investors sought cues from overseas. Even as they digested the Fed minutes, investors were not certain if the U.S. economy will improve going forward."

Chip-related Tokyo Electron 8035.T and Advantest 6857.T weighed the most on the Nikkei, falling 2.39% and 3.63% respectively. Robot maker Fanuc 6954.T lost 2.18%.

The broader Topix .TOPX inched up 0.05% to 1,877.58, helped by a 1.88% gain in Toyota Motor 7203.T.

Sectors that are likely to benefit from an economic recovery rose, with airlines .IAIRL.T jumping 2.05% to lead gains among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes.

Railway operators Keio 9008.T climbed 4.8% and East Japan Railway 9020.T rose 2.48%, helping the sector .IRAIL.T. advance 1.2%.

The real estate sector .IRLTY.T rose 0.92%, with developer Mitsui Fudosan 8801.T jumping 2.16%.

There were 115 advancers on the Nikkei index against 108 decliners.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board was 1.12 billion, compared to the average 1.26 billion in the past 30 days.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

