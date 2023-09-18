Nikkei falls ahead of central bank meetings, chip shares drag

TOKYO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell more than 1% on Tuesday, with chip-related stocks leading the decline, as caution set in ahead of central bank meetings in the United states and Japan.

The Nikkei index .N225 had declined 1.2% to 33,129.23 by the midday break and looked set to post its biggest daily drop since Aug. 25. Japanese markets were closed on Monday for a holiday.

"Investors were cautious ahead of big events - the central meetings in the U.S. and Japan," said Takamasa Ikeda, senior portfolio manager at GCI Asset Management.

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T fell 5.18% to become the biggest drag and the worst performer on the Nikkei.

Chip-testing making equipment maker Advantest 6857.T lost 4.54% and chip maker Renesas Electronics 6723.T slipped 5.07%.

Technology start-up inventor SoftBank Group 9984.T slipped 1.86% after the shares of its chip designer Arm HoldingsARM.O fell on the second day of trading.

Money markets expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to keep rates on hold on Wednesday, according to the CME FedWatch tool, though focus will be on the central bank's forward guidance. USD/

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) will announce its policy decision on Friday after the conclusion of a two-day policy meeting.

Investors are waiting for comments from BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda, who told a newspaper earlier this month that the central bank could get enough data by year-end to judge whether conditions were in place to raise short-term interest rates.

The broader Topix .TOPX fell 0.56% to 2,414.69. Its losses were however limited as heavyweights Toyota Motor 7203.T rose 1.01% and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 8306.T climbed 1.43%.

The Banking sector .IBNKS.T rose 1.05% and automakers ITEQP.T climbed 1.07%.

The shipping industry .ISHIP.T jumped 3.54% to become the top gainer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

