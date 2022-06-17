Nikkei faces biggest weekly loss in more than 2 years; BOJ keeps policy

By 0409 GMT, the Nikkei share average .N225 fell 1.92% to 25,923.24, slipping below the 26,000 mark for the first time since May 13. The index has lost almost 7% so far in the week in what would be its biggest drop since the week ended April 2020.

The broader Topix .TOPX lost 1.76% to 1,835.04.94, shedding more than 5% so far in the week.

The Bank of Japan maintained ultra-low interest rates on Friday and its guidance to keep borrowing costs at "present or lower" levels, signalling its resolve to focus on supporting the economy's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. stocks closed sharply lower overnight in a broad sell-off, as recession fears grew following moves by central banks around the globe to stamp out rising inflation after the U.S. Federal Reserve's largest rate hike since 1994.

