Nikkei ends lower ahead of central bank meetings, Topix recoups losses

September 19, 2023 — 02:48 am EDT

TOKYO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average closed lower on Tuesday, with chip-related stocks leading the decline, amid caution ahead of central bank meetings in the United states and Japan.

The Nikkei .N225 fell 0.87% to 33,242.59, with chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T shedding 5.23% to become the biggest drag and the worst performer on the index.

Japanese markets were closed on Monday for a holiday.

"Investors were cautious ahead of big events - the central meetings in the U.S. and Japan," said Takamasa Ikeda, senior portfolio manager at GCI Asset Management.

Chip-testing making equipment maker Advantest 6857.T lost 4.03% and chip maker Renesas Electronics 6723.T slipped 4.75%.

Technology start-up inventor SoftBank Group 9984.T slipped 3.29% after the shares of its chip designer Arm HoldingsARM.O fell on the second day of trading.

Money markets expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to keep rates on hold on Wednesday, according to the CME FedWatch tool, though focus will be on the central bank's forward guidance. USD/

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) will announce its policy decision on Friday after the conclusion of a two-day policy meeting.

Investors are waiting for comments from BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda, who told a newspaper earlier this month that the central bank could get enough data by year-end to judge whether conditions were in place to raise short-term interest rates.

The broader Topix .TOPX recovered from early losses to close 0.08% higher at 2,430.39, with heavyweights Toyota Motor 7203.T rising 2.07% and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 8306.T climbing 2.56%.

The banking sector .IBNKS.T rose 2.08% and automakers ITEQP.T climbed 2.06%.

The shipping industry .ISHIP.T jumped 3.12% to become the top gainer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

