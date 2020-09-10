IXIC

Nikkei ends higher on upbeat machinery orders, U.S. tech rebound

Contributor
Eimi Yamamitsu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Yuya Shino / Reuters

Japanese shares ended higher on Thursday as better-than-expected machinery orders data and Wall Street's rebound from a three-day losing streak bolstered investor sentiment.

TOKYO, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Japanese shares ended higher on Thursday as better-than-expected machinery orders data and Wall Street's rebound from a three-day losing streak bolstered investor sentiment.

The benchmark Nikkei share average .N225 closed 0.88% higher at 23,235.47, with 197 advancers on the index against 25 decliners. The broader Topix .TOPX gained 1.21% to 1,624.86, marking the highest close since Sept. 3.

Both the indexes clawed back from a 1-1/2-week low marked in the previous session.

Wall Street's main indexes closed higher overnight as investors jumped back in to take advantage of the pullback in tech-related stocks. .N

Also underpinning gains, Japan's core machinery orders, a leading gauge of capital spending, rebounded in July from a sharp fall in the previous month. The Cabinet Office's data showed July's core machinery orders grew 6.3%.

Among sectors and shares, shippers .ISHIP.T, glass and ceramics .IGLSS.T and other financial .IFINS.T were among the top performing sectoral sub-indexes on the main bourse.

Japan's technology and semiconductor stocks took cues from U.S. peers and jumped, with SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T rising 2.17% to snap a five-session run of losses.

Internet services provider Rakuten 4755.T jumped more than 7.7%, while semiconductor manufacturer Screen Holdings 7735.T inched up 0.96%.

Investors also cheered the upbeat domestic data, with precision motors maker Nidec Corporation 6594.T rising 3.61%, electrical equipment manufacturer Yaskawa Electric Corporation 6506.T gaining 1.54% and factory automation machinery manufacturer Fanuc Corporation 6954.T climbing 2.59%.

Nintendo 7674.T added 1.99% after Bloomberg News reported that the company raised its production goal for gaming console Switch by another 20%.

The Mothers Index .MTHR of start-up firm shares bucked the overall firmness and lost 0.81% to post its second day of losses.

(Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Uttaresh.V)

((eimi.yamamitsu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IXIC

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More