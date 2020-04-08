Nikkei ends higher for third session as Tokyo emergency triggers short-covering

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, April 8 (Reuters) - Japanese shares closed firmer for a third session on Wednesday as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ended market uncertainty by declaring a long-awaited emergency, which led investors to buy in shorted stocks of railway and department store operators.

The Nikkei share average .N225 closed 2.13% firmer at 19,353.24, edging near its March 25 high of 19,564, while the broader Topix .TOPX gained 1.59% to 1,425.47.

Besides short-covering after the declaration of emergency, which will give authorities more power to press people to stay at home and businesses to close, hopes of a slowdown in the coronavirus-related deaths have also been propping up markets.

"Markets have known that it is coming and is welcoming the move," said Hiroshi Masushima, market analyst at Monex Securities.

With the number of domestic cases increasing in the past couple of weeks, many market players have anticipated and also called for such a move.

Post declaration, short-term players swiftly bought back the shares of companies they had sold heavily on expectations of huge damages from the emergency.

Railway operators soared, boosting the Tokyo Stock Exchange's land transport index .IRAIL.T to close 4.1% firmer.

Tobu Railway 9001.T rose 5.2%, Odakyu Electric Railway 9007.T gained 7%, while Keio Corp 9008.T climbed 5.4% and East Japan Railway Co 9020.T added 5.4%.

Department stores also bounced back even as they announced store closures.

J.Front Retailing 3086.T gained 6.6%, while Takashimaya 8233.T rose 6.1%.

Airline shares also bounced back, with ANA Holdings 9202.T rising 7.8% and Japan Airlines 9201.T up 8.8%.

The air transport index .IAIRL.T rose 8.2% to become the best performer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes, though it was still among the worst hit so far this year, with a drop of 35% since the start of the year.

Some healthcare-related shares also maintained their recovery trend. M3 2413.T soared 11.8% to a record high, though some analysts cautioned it is now trading at more than 100 times its earnings.

Drugmakers also did well, with Chugai Pharmaceutical 4519.T gained 4.9% to record high, while Daiichi Sankyo 4568.T added 6.5%.

SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T erased earlier losses to end 0.2% higher, but underperformed in the overall market.

A WeWork board committee that negotiated a $3 billion tender offer with SoftBank sued the Japanese conglomerate on Tuesday for abandoning the deal, accusing it of succumbing to "buyer's remorse" amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The turnover in the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board was 2.811 trillion yen ($25.82 billion), below the average over the past month.

($1 = 108.8600 yen)

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((hideyuki.sano@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 4563 2768;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.