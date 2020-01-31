Nikkei ends higher, but sees worst week in 6 months as virus spreads

Tomo Uetake Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

Nikkei closed higher on Friday as some upbeat corporate earnings and forecasts helped, although the benchmark recorded its worst weekly slide in six months on fears of the rapidly-spreading coronavirus in China.

TOKYO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Nikkei closed higher on Friday as some upbeat corporate earnings and forecasts helped, although the benchmark recorded its worst weekly slide in six months on fears of the rapidly-spreading coronavirus in China.

The Nikkei share average .N225 ended 1.0% higher at 23,205.18, but lost 2.6% in the week. January's fall of 1.9% was its first monthly loss since August last year.

The broader Topix .TOPX closed up 0.6% at 1,684.44 to end a punishing week.

Investors remained on the edge over how much the virus could disrupt the global economy, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) declaring it a global health emergency.

"Although I'm not denying the possibility that this coronavirus outbreak may hurt the economy, I think it has only limited and short-lived impact on Japan's stock market," said Archibald Ciganer, co-head of Japanese equity at T.Rowe Price.

"It has provided buying opportunities for some investors. But I would say, it is an 'already done' theme."

Indeed, it appears to be a classic "buy on the rumour, sell on the fact" situation, traders said, adding that some short-term players saw the WHO's declaration as a cue to buy back shares.

Driving sentiment on Friday were a slew of upbeat corporate earnings results from Japanese companies.

Fujitsu Ltd 6702.T soared 12% to an 18-year high after the information technology conglomerate raised its profit and dividend forecasts, and announced a share buyback.

Anritsu Corp 6754.T jumped 7.8%, also on upbeat earnings due to strong 5G-related demand.

Strong earnings also boosted Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd 4519.T, the second-biggest Japanese drugmaker by market cap, by 7.6%.

On the other hand, Nintendo Co Ltd 7974.T closed at a three-month low on profit-taking. The gaming company posted its highest quarterly profit in 10 years on strong demand for Switch and raised the full-year sales forecast of the console.

Electronic parts maker Alps Alpine Co Ltd 6770.T dived 10.9% after it cut its profit and dividend estimates for the year to March.

Car parts maker Denso Corp 6902.T lost 0.9% after it cut profit outlook.

Chip-making machine maker Screen Holdings 7735.T slid 6.5% after declining by its daily limit of 19.3% on Thursday, following surprise downgrades to its earnings estimates.

