Nikkei ends at over 2-month highs on hopes Fed slowdown hopes

TOKYO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei index closed at its highest level in more than two months on Thursday, after Wall Street rose overnight on hopes for a slower pace of interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Nikkei share average .N225 ended 0.95% higher at 28,383.09 — the highest level since Sept. 13. The broader Topix .TOPX jumped 1.21% to 2,018.80.

Wall Street's main indexes ended overnight with solid gains after the Fed's November meeting minutes showed interest rate hikes may slow soon. .N

The readout of the Nov. 1-2 meeting, at which the Fed raised its key rate by 75 basis points for the fourth straight time in an effort to combat decades-high inflation, showed officials were largely satisfied they could stop front-loading the rate increases and move in smaller steps.

The minutes lifted sentiment, and global investors were also seen targeting Japanese shares, said Chihiro Ohta, assistant general manager at theinvestment researchand investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities.

Chip-related heavyweights provided the biggest boost to the Nikkei, with Tokyo Electron 8035.T and Advantest 6857.T climbing 3.55% and 4.56%, respectively.

Cyber Agent 4751.T, which broadcast World Cup soccer games on internet for free, surged 7.44% after Japan made a stunning 2-1 upset over four-times champions Germany in their World Cup Group E opener on Wednesday.

Hub 3030.T, which runs British style pubs, surged 10.5%.

Shionogi & Co 4507.T edged up 0.26%, paring most of early gains, after Japan on Friday said it would grant emergency approval to the drugmaker's COVID-19 drug.

Shipping firms .ISHIP.T jumped 5.07%, leading the gains among Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes.

Nippon Yusen 9101.T jumped 6.05% and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd 9104.T advanced 4%.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Uttaresh.V)

((junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.