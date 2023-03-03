Nikkei ends at nearly 3-mth high after Wall Street gains; Fast Retailing shines

TOKYO, March 3 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei index closed at a nearly three-month high on Friday after Wall Street finished higher overnight, with Fast Retailing 9983.T providing the biggest boost on robust monthly same-store sales at its Uniqlo brand.

The Nikkei .N225 rose 1.56% to close at 27,927.47, its highest level since Dec. 15, and marked the sharpest daily gain since Jan. 18. The index rose 1.73% in the week.

The broader Topix .TOPX rose 1.25% to 2,019.52, adding 1.57% in the week.

"Gains in Japanese shares are justified because they benefit from a recovery in China's economy. Chinese tourists to Japan would be a support for Japan's economy as well," said Jun Morita, general manager of the research department at Chibagin Asset Management.

"But today's rise might be too much. And also, Wall Street was too strong overnight. Investors might have been too optimistic about the outlook for U.S. interest rates."

U.S. stocks rallied on Thursday, as Treasury yields pulled back from earlier highs following comments from Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic about his favoured "slow and steady" path of interest rate hikes for the central bank. .N

The benchmark U.S. 10-year yields US10YT=RR were above 4% overnight, with Japan's 10-year government bond yield JP10YTN=JBTC crossing the Bank of Japan's policy band earlier in the session. JP/

Fast Retailing lifted the Nikkei by 107.83 points with a 3.87% jump after the company posted a 21% jump in February same-store sales at its Uniqlo brand compared with a year earlier.

Drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo 4568.T rose 5.13% and silicon wafer maker Shin-Etsu Chemical 4063.T gained 3.01%.

All but three of the 33 industry sub-indexes on the Tokyo Stock Exchange advanced, with precision instruments .IPRCS.T leading gains with a 2.55% rise.

The wholesales index .IWHOL.T jumped 2.4%, with Mitsui & Co 8031.T and Mitsubishi Corp 8058.T rising 4.13% and 2.38%, respectively.

Drug maker Otsuka Holdings 4578.T lost 4.25% to become the worst performer on the Nikkei while the insurance sector .IINSU.T lost 0.32% and was the worst performer among the industry groups.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Janane Venkatraman)

((junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com;))

