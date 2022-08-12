Nikkei ends at 7-month high on hopes for slower U.S. rate hikes

TOKYO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Japan's benchmark stock index ended at a seven-month high on Friday, led by SoftBank Group and other tech heavyweights, as signs of cooling U.S. inflation raised hopes for smaller Federal Reserve rate hikes and boosted risk appetite.

The Nikkei share average .N225 jumped 2.62% to 28,546.98, its highest close since Jan. 12. The index, which posted the sharpest daily gain in three weeks, rose 1.32% for the week in its second straight weekly gain.

The broader Topix .TOPX advanced 2.04% to 1,973.18 and rose 1.34% for the week.

Japanese markets were closed on Thursday for a local holiday.

Data released on Wednesday showed that U.S. consumer prices were unchanged in July compared with June, prompting bets that the Fed could slow down its rate hikes. MKTS/GLOB.N

"The Japanese market is stronger today than I had expected," said Jun Morita, general manager of the research department at Chibagin Asset Management. "One reason for not buying stocks has been eliminated after investors confirmed the slower pace of U.S. inflation."

SoftBank Group 9984.T jumped 5.55% and was the biggest boost for the Nikkei after the technology investor said it would book a $34.1 billion gain by trimming its stake in Alibaba Group Holding 9988.HK.

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T advanced 4.53% and robot maker Fanuc 6954.T climbed 5.89%.

Honda Motor 7267.T rose 3.82% after the automaker raised its outlook for full-year operating profit thanks to a weaker yen.

All the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes rose, with precision instruments .IPRCS.T and electric appliances .IELEC.T leading the rally, rising 3.77% and 3.06%, respectively.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

