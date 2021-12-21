Nikkei ends 2% higher on bargain-buying, led by tech shares

By Junko Fujita

TOKYO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Japanese equities closed sharply higher on Tuesday, with tech heavyweights leading the rebound from a two-day decline, as investors snapped up stocks sold off on concerns about the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

The Nikkei share average .N225 jumped 2.08% to close at 28,517.59, while the broader Topix .TOPX rose 1.47% to 1,969.79.

"The Japanese market fell too much in the previous sessions because of concerns about the impact of the Omicron variant, which is affecting the U.S. and Europe," said Kazuharu Konishi, head of equities at Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management.

"But Japan so far has not seen many infections. On top of that, Japanese shares are relatively cheap."

The Nikkei fell almost 4% in the previous two sessions as the Omicron variant stoked worries about an economic slowdown worldwide, while hawkish moves by global central banks curbed risk appetite.

Heavyweight chip-related shares rose after Micron Technology MU.O beat market expectations by delivering stronger quarterly results.

Tokyo Electron 8035.T gained 4.4% and Advantest 6857.T rose 4.61%. Robot maker Fanuc 6954.T climbed 2.72% and technology investor SoftBank Group 9984.T, which has lost 10% so far this month, gained 1.1%.

Drugmakers .IPHAM.T rose 1.93%, with Shionogi & Co 4507.T jumping 5.3% after a report said preliminary studies suggested its COVID-19 drug could work against Omicron infections. Daiichi Sankyo 4568.T rose 3.36%, while Astellas Pharma 4503.T slipped 0.11%.

Sporting goods maker Asics 7936.T jumped 3.59% after its U.S. peer Nike NKE.N reported robust earnings.

There were 207 advancers on the Nikkei index against 16 decliners.

Shinsei Bank Ltd 8303.T was the worst performer on the Nikei with a drop of 1.69%, followed by Mitsubishi Materials 5711.T, down 1.23%, and Furukawa Electric 5801.T, which fell 0.77%.

(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

