Nikkei edges up after U.S. jobs data eases worries over Fed taper talk

TOKYO, June 7 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average inched higher on Monday after a U.S. jobs report eased concerns over early tapering from the Federal Reserve, but gains were limited by heavy profit-taking.

The Nikkei share average .N225 rose as high as 1.0% to reach a nearly four-week high in early trading, but gave up most gains to last stand at 28,990.66, up 0.17%.

The broader Topix .TOPX dipped into negative territory, down 0.07% at 1,957.81, after scaling a two-month intraday high earlier in the session.

The U.S. economy added 559,000 nonfarm payrolls in May, data on Friday showed, a tad below economists' forecast of 650,000, reducing expectations of an early tapering in the Fed's asset purchase.

"The jobs report would not prompt the Fed to hasten discussion on tapering," said Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

"But we are seeing quite a lot of profit-taking after the Nikkei rose above 29,000. You cannot avoid the impression that Japanese shares are struggling to keep up with U.S. shares."

The reduced bets on the Fed's tapering boosted tech stocks, with electronic parts makers Ibiden 4062.T rising 4.2% and TDK Corp 6762.T adding 2.8%.

Shippers .ISHIP.T benefitted from global bullish sentiment, rising 2.5% to a 10-year peak, with Nippon Yusen 9202.T hitting a 12-year high.

Rival Kawasaki Kisen 9107.T jumped 4.2%, while Mitsui OSK Lines 9104.T added 2.4%.

However, profit-taking sank steelmakers, which had risen sharply this year on signs of a global recovery.

The steelmaker subindex .ISTEL.T dropped 4.3%, with Nippon Steel 5401.T losing 5.3%, JFE Holdings 5411.T shedding 6.4% and Kobe Steel 5406.T falling 4.8%.

Hospitality shares, which had gained on Japan's accelerated vaccine roll-outs, also lost traction, with department store operator Takashimaya 8233.T dropping 2.4% and Isetan Mitsukoshi 3099.T edging down 1.7%.

Bank shares .IBNKS.T lost 1.0% as U.S. bond yields eased to near their lowest levels on the payrolls data. US/

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) maintained a bull run, with TSE REIT index .TREIT up 0.5% at a 15-month high.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

