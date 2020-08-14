Nikkei edges higher, stops short of erasing pandemic loss

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average eked out gains on Friday, but stopped short of a final step towards a complete recovery from its decline triggered by the coronavirus crisis.

The Nikkei .N225 ended 0.17% higher at 23,289.36, briefly hitting a six-month high for two straight sessions, but did not rise enough to close a major chart gap between 23,378 and 22,950 made in February, when signs of global spread of the COVID-19 caught investors off guard.

Given risk factors such as uncertainties over U.S. stimulus and intensifying China-U.S. tensions, investors regarded profit-taking more prudent than chasing the rally further.

The broader Topix .TOPX dipped 0.05% to 1,623.28, having risen 8.5% just in the first two weeks of August, supported by hopes of gradual recovery in the global economy and rapid development of COVID-19 vaccines.

"The market has been strong even for a bull like me. It has been driven by short-covering by foreign investors," said Seiichi Suzuki, chief equity market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.

The biggest gainer among the top 100 firms .TOPX100 was Fujifilm Holdings 4901.T, which rose 2.8% after the company said it expects data from a clinical trial of its Avigan drug on COVID-19 patients to be ready in about a month.

Dentsu 4324.T gained 2.2% after the advertising firm managed to eke out small gains, despite analyst forecasts of a quarterly net loss.

Oisix Ra Daichi 3182.T, one of the stay-at-home stock winners, advanced 11.8% to an all-time high after local media reported, which was later confirmed, that the food delivery service operator will tie up with restaurant chain Ootoya Holdings 2705.T.

On the other hand, rise in bond yields this week also prompted investors to take profit from interest rate-sensitive shares, including Softbank 9984.T, and real estate firms .IRLTY.T.

Softbank fell 1.5%, while realtor Mitsui Fudosan 8801.T and Mitsubishi Estate 8802.T dropped 3.1% and 2.3%, respectively.

