Nikkei edges higher on tech rally but Nintendo, sauce makers cap gains

TOKYO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average edged higher on Wednesday, buoyed by a rally in chipmakers and other tech stocks, although gains were capped by weakness in Nintendo and sauce makers.

The Nikkei 225 .N225 ended the day 0.16% higher after swinging between small gains and losses throughout the session in holiday-thinned trading. The broader Topix .TOPX added 0.09%.

"The main players, foreign institutional investors, are out of the market for Christmas, and the action by individual investors is thin," said a market participant at a domestic securities firm.

"For the next while, it looks like it's going to be hard to find direction in this market."

Sony 6758.T was among the Nikkei's top gainers, climbing 2.77% after its India unit finalised a deal with local rival Zee Entertainment to merge their television channels, film assets and streaming platforms.

Tokyo Electron 8035.T was the biggest mover by index points, adding 0.74%, while fellow chipmaker Advantest 6857.T advanced 1.41%.

Overnight, the U.S. Nasdaq 100 .NDX rallied 2.29%, and the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index .SOX jumped 3.35%.

The Nikkei's biggest mover was Shinsei Bank 8303.T with a 5.94% gain after SBI Holdings, which recently completed a tender offer for Shinsei, said it's worth pursuing the option of taking it private.

At the other end, sauce maker Ajinomoto 2802.T slumped 2.13% to be the Nikkei's worst performing stock, while peer Kikkoman 2801.T lost 1.38%.

Nintendo 7974.T declined 1.66%.

Toyota Motor 7203.T cut losses into the close, but still ended 0.68% lower as it fell further after last week's strong gains on beefed-up electric vehicle plans. Group supplier Denso 6902.T slipped 0.87%.

