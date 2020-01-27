Nikkei drops, tourism shares hit by growing China virus concerns

Japan's Nikkei share average posted its biggest one-day loss in in five months on Monday, with tourism-related stocks under pressure amid fears that a virus outbreak in China could be more deadly and harder to contain than initially thought.
